Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,598,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Markel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Markel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Markel by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 14,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Markel stock opened at $1,296.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $913.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,245.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

