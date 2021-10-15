Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.78.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $524.20 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $529.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $407.02.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

