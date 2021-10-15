Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

