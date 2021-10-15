Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,983 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of IDACORP worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.30 and a 52 week high of $110.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.36.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $360.07 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

