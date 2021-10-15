Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Separately, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.44 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.