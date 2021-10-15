Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 19,430 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of NCR worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $24,155,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,039,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 478,550 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 1st quarter worth about $18,132,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NCR by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,553,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,941,000 after buying an additional 454,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.76. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

In other news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

