Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of The Chemours worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in The Chemours by 474.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,505,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,648 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Chemours by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after purchasing an additional 541,052 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in The Chemours by 90.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 746,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,976,000 after purchasing an additional 354,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,875,000 after acquiring an additional 337,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Chemours by 16,518.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 303,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $102,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,876 shares of company stock worth $5,831,699 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

CC stock opened at $30.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 61.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

