Entain (LON:ENT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ENT. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 2,165 ($28.29) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Entain from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 2,108 ($27.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 2,080 ($27.18) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,992.86 ($26.04).

Shares of Entain stock opened at GBX 2,071 ($27.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £12.14 billion and a PE ratio of 87.99. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,006.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,815.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

