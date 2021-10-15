EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.36 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, EOS has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00007641 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and $1.36 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,552,547 coins and its circulating supply is 960,552,135 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

