Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 4,785 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,567 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $9,365,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,674 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $4,283,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $112.36. 39,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,936. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.22.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

