Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 20,047 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 446,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,047 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Yum China worth $29,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum China by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China by 521.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum China stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. Equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

