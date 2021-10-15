Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,938. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.84 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.