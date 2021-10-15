Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Increases Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,101 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.45% of Syneos Health worth $41,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Syneos Health by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Syneos Health stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $88.97. 309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,060. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

