Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 2,083 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $340.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $331.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,436 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

