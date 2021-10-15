Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $25,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Incyte by 38.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,642. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.77. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $26,712.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,688 shares of company stock valued at $440,958 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INCY. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

