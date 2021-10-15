Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 420,940 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 420,940 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $44,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the second quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 27.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.35. The stock had a trading volume of 39,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,444. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

