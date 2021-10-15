Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Short Interest Update

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 142.3% from the September 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 172,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5,911.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPSN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,485. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.00 million, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 0.75. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 12.33%.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States.

