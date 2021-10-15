Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Columbia Banking System, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Columbia Banking System in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $146.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.35 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

COLB stock opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 64.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 49,795 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 42.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 48,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 975,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,026,000 after purchasing an additional 271,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

