Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Turing Holding Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Turing in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Turing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Turing alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Turing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.73.

Shares of TWKS opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Turing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.