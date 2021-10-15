Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) is Long Pond Capital LP’s 10th Largest Position

Long Pond Capital LP cut its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,361,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 432,082 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties comprises 3.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $101,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,128,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,483 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,813,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,055,000 after acquiring an additional 694,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,239,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

NYSE:ELS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.64. 2,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,270. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $88.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.82%.

ELS has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.