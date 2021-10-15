Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$33.50 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERO. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.20.

Shares of ERO opened at C$24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.69. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$17.24 and a 52 week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

