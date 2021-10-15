Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Esports Entertainment Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $6.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $149.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $24.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 422.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

