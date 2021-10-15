Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Esports Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a growth of 109.4% from the September 15th total of 206,900 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of EBET stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.03. Esports Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

Get Esports Technologies alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth about $2,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. 2.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.