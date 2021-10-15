Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $12.44 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $12.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $334.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after acquiring an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

