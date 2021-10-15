European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 6.2%

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)’s share price was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $26.00. Approximately 13,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 338,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.76.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that European Wax Center Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

