Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.14

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.14 and traded as high as $29.37. Euroseas shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 251,507 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Euroseas from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Euroseas alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $187.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Euroseas had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas Ltd. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.