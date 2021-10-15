EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EverCommerce Inc. provides service commerce platform. It solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. The company serves home services, health services and fitness & wellness services industries. EverCommerce Inc. is based in DENVER. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EVCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 22.54.

Shares of EVCM opened at 18.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 18.78. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 23.41.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported 0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.01 by 0.05. The business had revenue of 121.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 110.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that EverCommerce will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

