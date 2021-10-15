Evercore ISI Lowers Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Inline

Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $354.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $470.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $378.32.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $332.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $360.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.20. Deere & Company has a one year low of $221.73 and a one year high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.