Evercore ISI Upgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $220.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

LEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $176.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lear has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,621,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,335,866,000 after acquiring an additional 261,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,415,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,143,000 after acquiring an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,824,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $845,686,000 after acquiring an additional 175,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,812,079 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $317,521,000 after buying an additional 16,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

