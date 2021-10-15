Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $281.45

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $281.45 and last traded at $279.90, with a volume of 1566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $277.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $330.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Everest Re Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.49.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

