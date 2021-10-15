Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.44.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock worth $6,026,042. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 9,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.62. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

