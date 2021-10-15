Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $268.57 on Thursday. Repligen has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $327.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.30.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,633,368.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Repligen by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

