Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 65.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.94. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

