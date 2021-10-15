EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,888,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,345,000 after buying an additional 1,474,300 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,001,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 48,849.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,086,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

