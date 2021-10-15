EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.86% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of EYPT stock opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercializing of ophthalmic products. It offers FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology under the DEXYCU, ILUVIEN, Verisome, Retisert, and Durasert brands. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.