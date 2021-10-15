F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) vs. Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Critical Contrast

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.7% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. F.N.B. pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F.N.B. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. F.N.B. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 25.73% 7.76% 1.00% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 2 4 0 2.67 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. presently has a consensus price target of $12.99, indicating a potential upside of 8.18%. Given F.N.B.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.42 billion 2.69 $286.00 million $0.96 12.51 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services. The Wealth Management segment delivers wealth management services to individuals, corporations and retirement funds, as well as existing customers of community banking. The Insurance segment is a full-service insurance brokerage agency offering lines of commercial and personal insurance through major carriers. The Other segment offers mezzanine financing options for small to medium-sized businesses that need financial assistance beyond the parameters of typical commercial bank lending products. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Company Profile

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank, which engages in personal and commercial banking. It provides banking, loan, investment, and management services. The company was founded on June 6, 1905 and is headquartered in Ballston Spa, NY.

