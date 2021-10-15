Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Stock Price Up 11.5%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 199,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 224,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04.

Facedrive Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FDVRF)

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

