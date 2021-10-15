FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by American Capital Management Inc.

American Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. FactSet Research Systems accounts for 2.4% of American Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. American Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of FactSet Research Systems worth $84,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.78, for a total value of $807,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,371 shares of company stock worth $8,769,672. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.60.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $417.80. 625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $381.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $416.57.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

