Family Management Corp Boosts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Family Management Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,974,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,240,000 after buying an additional 575,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,812,000 after buying an additional 225,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,685,000 after buying an additional 112,810 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMH traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $39.54. 15,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,938. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 127.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

