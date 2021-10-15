Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.4% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.04. 126,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,867,827. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $331.34 and its 200 day moving average is $323.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $368.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.50.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

