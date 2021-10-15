Family Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $445,000. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 473,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 141,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.30. 321,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,321,747. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

