Family Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Family Management Corp lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,692 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. 805,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,594,143. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

