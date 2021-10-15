Family Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up 1.4% of Family Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Family Management Corp owned 0.06% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $590,000. Natixis grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCNCA. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $860.64. The company had a trading volume of 384 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,498. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.22 and a 52-week high of $915.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $842.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.96%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

