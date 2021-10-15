Family Management Corp Takes Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.54. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.