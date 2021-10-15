Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,806,649 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,018. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.74. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.