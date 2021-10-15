Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $424.51 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last week, Fei Protocol has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on popular exchanges. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $424.51 million and $55.88 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.26 or 0.00070512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00109991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00069908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,201.52 or 0.99750239 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,827.61 or 0.06238484 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Fei Protocol Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

