Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

