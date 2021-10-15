Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $57.57 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.11 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.91.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.
About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
