Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,300 shares, an increase of 501.7% from the September 15th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 902.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 188.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $57.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.91. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $42.11 and a 1 year high of $59.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

