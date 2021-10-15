Fifth Third Bancorp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $588,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.