Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 6,247 Shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 1.53% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 509.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. 1,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.43. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.07.

