Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 405,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857,232. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.21%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $205,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.